Indian paper pressurized to retract news about Jadhav as spy

Mumbai

Indian authorities on Saturday forced newspaper The Quint to retract its news supporting Pakistan’s stance regarding RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Quint declared Pakistan’s claim that Kulbhushan is an India spy as true. It further wrote that Jadhav was hired by higher officials of RAW for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The newspaper revealed that two RAW agents threatened Jadhav’s parents to not talk about their son’s detention in Pakistan with anyone. Jadhav possessed two passports with different identities, it exposed.

Afterwards, the editor and staff members of the newspaper were strongly bashed by the Indian citizens and their government over which it retracted the story.

“The story on Kulbhushan Jadhav has been retracted. The Quint is rechecking some of the information mentioned in the article.” This is the message that greets viewers when they click on the link of the story, originally titled: Two Ex-RAW Chiefs Did Not Want Kulbhushan Jadhav Recruited As Spy.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a re-tweet of his personal account on Saturday, stated that: “Update as reported: Journalist Chandan Nandy who filed the story is “missing/gone in hiding”, was last spotted at Khan Market Delhi and since then has been untraceable for Family and friends. Freedom of press ?” —INP