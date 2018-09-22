Indian oppression has turned IOK into Karbala: Malik

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that Indian oppression has turned the territory into a Karbala where battle between truth and the falsehood, oppression and the oppressed is going on since decades.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Zadibal in Srinagar said for the last seventy one years, Kashmiris are being oppressed and subjected to torture by the so-called largest democracy. “Our young ones are killed with impunity, jailed under black laws and humiliated on daily basis,” he said.

The JKLF Chairman said caging young and old is not new in occupied Kashmir but for the last several months hundreds of young and old people are being arrested, slapped with draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to jails away from their homes.

He said on one hand, military and police oppression is going on and on the other, holding of farcical elections in the name of empowering people on gross root level has been announced by the so-called rulers.

Yasin Malik paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. “The battle of Karbala gives Muslims the lesson of steadfastness and ultimate faith in Almighty Allah. Imam-I-Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives but never bowed before tyrants. Colonial repression and democratic traits can never go hand in hand,” he added.

The JKLF Chairman condemned the use of brute force by the Indian police on Asahura processions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory. He said ban on religious rituals and acts of faith is a direct interference into religious affairs of the masses and the most undemocratic and condemnable act.

“We are witnessing a Karbala of modern times and to hide its crimes against humanity and give its illegal control and oppression a legal cover, India time and again plays election dramas and tries to hoodwink the international community in the name of democracy. But we all should adhere to the principle ‘No election till right to self-determination’ and refrain from participating in any such process that helps our oppressors,” he maintained.—KMS

