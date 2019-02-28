Indian Opp blasts BJP for ‘politicisation of armed forces’

Observer Report

New Delhi

A large number of opposition parties in India on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for using the country’s armed forces for ‘political benefits’.

At least 21 senior leaders of rival parties blasted Prime Minister Narendar Modi for blatant policisation of the forces and expressed concerns over the air force pilot who was captured by Pakistan Army during an ‘aerial engagement’ earlier Wednesday.

The opposition parties during a meeting also pointed out that the Modi-led BJP government has failed to take them into confidence, reported NDTV. In a statement issued at the end of the huddle, the opposition said, “The prime minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy.”

Share on: WhatsApp