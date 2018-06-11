Indian occupation affecting religious freedom in IOK: JKPM

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), organized a Quranic conference at Behrot Thanamadi in Jammu which was participated by a large number of people from cross sections of the society.

Hurriyat leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing the conference said the Indian military occupation in Kashmir is badly affecting religious freedom. He said, “Our leaders and even common people are being prevented from fulfilling their religious obligations.”

He paid glowing tributes to the youth who are offering supreme sacrifices for the great cause. Other speakers on the occasion urged upon people to seek guidance from the Quranic teachings in their religious and social affairs. They said deviation from the Quranic teachings is main cause for the gloomy state of affairs prevailing in the Muslim Ummah.

They urged Muslims to bury their differences and understand the conspiracy being hatched at the international level.—KMS