‘Indian nefarious designs to be resisted tooth and nail’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have warned of mass uprising against any fiddling with the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that grants special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem speaking at a gathering in Surankot area of Poonch district said that India was hatching one conspiracy after another to change the disputed character of Jammu and Kashmir by fiddling with the Article 35-A of its constitution. He said people of Jammu and Kashmir will never allow India to change the disputed status of the occupied territory. He reiterated that Kashmir was a disputed territory and its political future was still to be decided by a plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) also supported the strike call given by Joint Resistance leadership for Thursday and Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt during mass contact programs at various places cautioned people about nefarious Indian designs against Article 35-A.—KMS

