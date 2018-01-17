Indian Navy looks towards Israel for unmanned, autonomous vehicles

Pakistan Observer Exclusive

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current visit to India, the Indian Naval officials are hopeful that India can acquire the most advance Israeli naval technology including Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUASs) Katana USV (Unmanned Surface Vehicle) System at a special rate.

Indian Naval officials had recently recommended that catapult-launched NSUASs will be required to operate around the clock in low visibility conditions from ships and shore-based establishments to augment maritime domain awareness around an Indian Navy Task Force.

The KATANA solution provides unmanned capabilities for the entire range of Homeland Security and Naval applications. KATANA also provides manual and fully autonomous operation, along with a modular flexible design.

The system is also used for Intelligence gathering surveillance and equipped with Command and Control Station. KATANA can be operated unmanned or as a 5 crew combat vessel.

Indian Navy plans to installed latest defence technological hardware at three newly established Naval Bases: Kochi, Porbander and Ramanathapuram naval bases.

Informed sources also revealed that Indian Navy has already established C-3 Operational Centres at Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu bases and kept three UAV squadrons that operate Israeli Heron and Searcher MK II vehicles for coastal surveillance.

Indian Navy has already build an alternative its eastern naval headquarters base in Visakhapatnam and is has recently finalise works for a base in Chennai. A 100-acre land has been earmarked for as its starts functioning in Chennai.