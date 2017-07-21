Indian Navy commandoes ‘covert’ operations near LoC

Akhtar Jamal

Islamabad

The Indian Marine commandos known as “MARCOS” have been permanently deployed in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to target Kashmiri resistance elements via target killings and sniper fires.

According to reported reaching here the Indian Army Supreme Commander gave the approval to deploy Indian Naval Commandoes a Lieutenant Commander, permanently in the Wular Lake.

More than thirty “Marcos” men would search and target the Kashmiri resistance elements in India through secret and covert operations. The Commandoes had been deployed recently close to Wulkar lake for “search and destroy operation” in the Jhelum river.

According to reports, the Indian Naval “MARCOS” men are embedded alongside 5 Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Kashmir’s Watlab area near Wular Lake.

According to an Indian report, the Indian forces plan to conduct actions in the highlands in Jhelum where they believe Kashmiri militants may be hiding along with their equipment.

The India naval commandoes may also conduct cover operations along the Coast of Jhelum River as they are trained in underwater activities and carry out extensive operations.

On July 16, 2017, Indian troops, suspected “Marcos” men targeted a Pakistani Army vehicle moving along LOC along Neelum River at Athmaqam point. The military vehicle fell into the Neelum River causing the deaths of four soldiers by drowning.

On July 19, 2017, Indian military launched unprovoked firing along LOC in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani Sectors targeting Pakistan Army posts and innocent civil population. According to Intern-Service Public Relations statement today at least one soldiers and two civilians embraced shahadat while two soldiers and five civilians were also injured.