Indian misadvanture will be responded effectively: COAS

RAWALPINDI : The Corps Commander Conference vowed that Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace and any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively.

The commitment was made during 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi Wednesday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

Pakistan Army has the forum said that Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace and any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively. Reiterated commitment that gains of years long counter terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

The meeting reviewed geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security related policies for the region. Progress in operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and increased Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary were also discussed.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 190 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary to date, resulting in the deaths of 13 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others, according to the latest foreign ministry data.

Orignally published by INP