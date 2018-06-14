Indian military using lethal weapons

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails before Eidul Fitr.

The leaders in their separate statements in Srinagar said that the occupied territory had been turned into a police state where every voice of dissent was curbed and crushed with military and police might. They pointed out that India was using National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to frame bogus charges against Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar. These leaders are lodged in Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik deplored that India was employing every evil tactic to prolong their detention.

A protest demonstration was held in Ahgam area of Shopian district, today, against the brutalities of Indian army and paramilitary forces. The protesters said that the harassment of people by the Indian troops had become order of the day. The troops ruthlessly beat, at least, three villagers, today, without any reason. The injured were admitted to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation in Panar area of Bandipora district entered 5th day, today. Special commandos and paratroopers were participating in the operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights headed by Dr Syed Nazir Gilani through a statement submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva said that Indian military was using lethal weapons to kill and blind and rape as an instrument of war in occupied Kashmir. The statement said that Indian army had been conducting demographic and psychographic profiling of Kashmiris with an aim to identify those who oppose the Indian rule and have them killed.

The Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, in an article said that Kashmir was the most densely soldiered territory in the world. He criticized the Group of Seven summit for remaining silent about subjugated people of Kashmir, while reiterating their commitment to shared values of freedom.—KMS