Indian media’s war journalism

In the age of internet, where information flows faster than human thought, Indian media, aftermath of Pulwama attack, in its all forms and manifests: electronic, print or social media have been spewing venom against Pakistan, whereas, dragging the whole nation into war hysteria, adopting more intolerant behaviour towards Kashmiris and war mongering aggression.

Indian media, in its frenzied approach is shying away from its prime duty to disseminate the right information and knowledge to the masses from day to day affairs of a country in reality; while Indian media has always turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the gruesome miseries and cries of the Kashmiri people respectively. On the other hand, espousing to a smear campaign as to paint a negative image of Pakistan and malign the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people from the draconian illegal occupation of the valley from belligerent India.

When India is set to go for General elections, Indian media is doing war journalism that along with spreading frustration and enmity in the region has provoked whipping tensions on the ethnic grounds. As following the Pulwama attack, hatred-heated debates in the talk shows not only invited frenzy wrath of Indian people to numerous Kashmiri students but also served to be the cause of Shakirullah’s death, a Pakistani prisoner in Indian Jaipur jail.

On the one hand, the language of the war that Indian media has taken up, is not only putting the whole region into turmoil as it encourages hawks, on the other hand, suppress the voice of those, who favour talks over war, by labelling them as antinational as Sidhu’s case in point, who was dropped from the Kapil Sharma show over his statement on Pulwama attack.

The Indian media and her leadership should make in mind that India is just not losing Kashmir but has already lost it. As India’s over-reliance on military force as the solution of the valley has unfortunately failed miserly and has propelled the youth from stone-pelting to a fatal suicide bombings. From many such incidents to happen in future, Pulwama is a one of such kinds.

Revoking the status from Pakistan of the most favorite nation, claims of stopping water, no cultural ties, not showing and playing with Pakistan or going for all-out war are not the viable options that are going to benefit anyone at all. India in jingoism should not forget that Pakistan is India-centric nuclear power and in any de-escalation, with asymmetry in conventional warfare, Pakistan will not shy away from using the nuclear option, if war is imposed on Pakistan as also warned first by PM Imran Khan and later by army spokesperson.

In addition, Indian media and leadership should also take into account that in Pakistan, there is new leadership that enjoys idyllic civil-military relations, being both on same page, wanting meaningful engagement with India and the opening of the Kartarpur corridor was an obvious example of it.

It is hoped, good sense may prevail after the General elections in India for the normalisation of the ties with Pakistan as to ensure peace and prosperity of the entire region and to happen like this, options like backdoor diplomacy, Kartarpur corridor, exchanging cultural ties, engaging in sporting events along with resuming SAARC summit are some best available measures to be enacted for paving the way for the eternal resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Aamir Khan

Larkana, Sindh

