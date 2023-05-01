Indian media left red-faced as fake news about Pakistan’s locked graves exposed in fact check

ISLAMABAD – Indian news outlets continue to peddle propaganda against Pakistan however the propaganda was busted for another time by an independent fact-check agency.

Leading Indian portals and agencies reported parents in Pakistan are locking the graves of their daughters, and female members to avoid rape. All these media organizations were left red-faced when it comes out that the grave is actually in Hyderabad, India, and not in Pakistan.

It all started with a post shared by Harris Sultan, an ex-Muslim atheist who remained in a bad light for spewing hate against Islam and Pakistan. His post was then carried by leading news outlets as no one believed in cross-checking the stories.

Indian journalist Muhammad Zubair, who leads a fact check agency, debunked the claims and it turned out that the grave was from a local cemetery in Madannapet in India’s Hyderabad.

'South Asia's Leading Multimedia News Agency' @ANI was the first to spread this FAKE NEWS in India, This ANI feed was forwarded to several News media which was blindly reshared by Hindi/English News Channels without verifying it themselves. This is the state of our Indian media. https://t.co/j06Gue1IlM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 30, 2023

Besides Zubair’s expose, the picture was cross-checked using Google Maps street view services and it also referred to Hyderabad cemetery, which is situated near Masjid-e-Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony.

As the expose went viral on social media, Pakistani users trolled Modi government-backed media outlets and told them to do efforts to lower cases of violence against women and minorities.