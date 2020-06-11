Indian machinations to destabilise Balochistan & Sindh

Sultan M Hali

INDIAN animosity towards the China-Pakistan Eco

nomic Corridor (CPEC) is no secret. It has left no

stone unturned in attempting to sabotage the mega project and deny China and Pakistan the fruits of its success. On 3rd March 2016, Pakistan’s security agencies apprehended Commander Kulbhoshan Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy Officer, who was a senior operative of the [in-]famous Indian Spy network RAW. After being arrested, the Indian spy sang like a canary and confessed to organizing a network to destabilize CPEC, Balochistan and Sindh. He provided gory details of the terror attacks executed at his behest. The incarceration of the senior RAW operative stalled Indian machinations for a while as his network was smashed but reportedly, India has feverishly reinstituted terror networks to wreak havoc in Balochistan and Sindh.

In a very recent move, as reported by Indian media, the self-exiled leader of MQM (London) Altaf Hussain has appealed to the US Congress to table a bill for the independence of Balochistan and Sindh claiming that the people of these provinces are facing the worst human rights crisis. He further deluded by adding that 90% of people of Balochistan and Sindh provinces want to have their own independent Balochistan and Sindhudesh. Altaf Hussain’s links with RAW are now an open secret so any statement by him should be taken with a pinch of salt. The move is a continuation of Indian efforts to destabilize Balochistan/Sindh, forming government in exile through exiled Baloch and Sindhi leaders. Simultaneously, exiled Baloch leaders fallaciously project a poor socio-eco situation and the most horrendous human rights situation in Balochistan and Sindh, using social and other media platforms. Apparently, the effort is to divert attention of the international media and Indian domestic audience from prevailing deplorable situation in India as regards to Islamophobia, India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Narendra Modi’s humiliation due to face-off with China and Nepal.

Reportedly, India wanted to block CPEC from the Himalayan route and was trying to encroach in Chinese territory to construct a road illegally. Indian ambitions were crushed when China moved swiftly and stopped Indian incursions in its tracks. This was a major setback since the social media is rife with videos depicting Indian soldiers being physically kicked by Chinese soldiers. The humiliation at the hands of the Chinese prompted Narendra Modi to issue ultimatums to Pakistan. As warned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, India will not desist from choreographing a false flag operation to pin the blame on Pakistan and strike with impunity. Now Indian Prime Minister has once again issued stern warnings to Pakistan that he will be constrained to launch surgical strikes against Pakistan. Perhaps Modi has forgotten the bloody nose he received on 27 February 2019, when Indian Air Force suffered the loss of two of its fighter aircraft and ended up with egg on his face. Out of sheer desperation, he is again screaming fire and brimstone. Perhaps the time is ripe for Pakistan too that Modi’s bluff is called and he is taught a lesson he will not forget. Pakistan is a peace-loving country but its people, leadership and defence forces know how to defend its sovereignty and integrity.

Indian war mongering and belligerence is also aimed at pressurizing Pakistan to counter her strong narrative on the IoK. Obviously, India does not have the gumption to act alone. It is being used by its masters to create a bulwark against China as well as target the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping as well as stall the benefits of CPEC including Gwadar Port to Pakistan and China. Some western powers are not happy with China’s success in containing the pandemic COVID-19 and extending support to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries in distress because of the Coronavirus. Such shrewd powers want to use India to launch a proxy war on their behalf. Modi is being gullible that he has allowed himself to be used as a pawn.

India has its own rationale for behaving in such a jingoistic manner. Indian frustration owing to her internal unrest, because of its poor handling of COVID-19 as well as its extremist policies have incensed Indian passes, who are protesting violently. Indian economy is in tatters and many learned pundits and financial gurus are predicting the total collapse of Indian fiscal situation. Despite adverse Indian propaganda, the international media has taken cognizance of the positive government initiatives in Balochistan and Sindh and lauded Pakistan’s efforts. The loyalty of common people of these provinces with the State of Pakistan has come to the fore and negates the false impression being created that the common people of Balochistan or Sindh are rebelling against the state. The mouthpieces of RAW are often seen barking on Indian media trying to denigrate Pakistan. The need of the hour is to launch a proactive media strategy under Stratcom to expose Indian ill narratives and highlighting CPEC projects and its benefits for the people of Balochistan, Sindh and the country as a whole. It should be known to Pakistan’s detractors that the unified military strategic command structure is intended to give the Prime Minister and Cabinet of Pakistan a unified resource for greater understanding of specific threats (military, nuclear, chemical, biological, radiological, conventional and non-conventional, and intelligence) and the means to respond to those threats as quickly as possible to prevent the collateral damage. Any adventurism against Pakistan will be dealt with the entire might of the nation.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.