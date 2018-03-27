Indian leadership’s posturing!

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

A news item captioned “Terror Attack on Kashmir Army Camp Daring Escape of Jailed Terrorist” was published on February 15, 2018 in “Publication of Bureau of Political Research and Analysis”, which is obviously RAW sponsored organisation. Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said: “I would not state a timeline for action against Pakistan but Pakistan will pay for the misadventure”. The Indian defence Minister had issued a threatening statement against Pakistan without digging out the real culprits behind the attack. Pakistan responded by saying it was “fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression” and India had unfairly blamed it for the attack “without a shred of evidence”. Attack on the camp near Jammu, in the Indian-Held Kashmir was the worst in months with six soldiers killed. Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that army had evidence the attack originated from Pakistan.

“Intelligence inputs indicate that these terrorists were being controlled by their handlers from across the border,” the minister said. A statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said: “We have repeatedly seen India arrogating to itself the role of judge, jury and executioner.” In 2015, then Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said that “India will use terrorism to counter terrorism from other countries.” Pakistan had expressed serious concern over Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s remarks proved that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan. A day before starting his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, India’s then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said: “We have to neutralise terrorists through terrorists only; and the Army had been given orders to neutralize infiltrators trying to enter India.” It was an admission that India was behind terror acts in Pakistan through its proxies, and to cover up its state-sponsored terrorism they talked of neutralizing the terrorists.

However, his statement had evoked sharp criticism from former chief minister of Indian Held Kashmir Omar Abdullah and also genuine Kashmiri leaders. Indian leadership should keep it in mind that in the event of war between two nuclear states, people of both the countries will face large scale death and destruction. This is what security experts, perceptive observers and political pundits all over the world have been saying that a fourth war between India and Pakistan could break out over the Kashmir dispute, if not amicably resolved. They view Kashmir as a flashpoint that could potentially explode in a horrific armed conflagration between the two nuclear nations. The problem is that India is unhappy and frustrated over China-Pak Economic Corridor, which will be a game changer for Pakistan. Secondly, India sees improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan especially in view of the recent invitation to Pakistan’s Prime Minister to visit Afghanistan.

Thirdly, Indian military stands humbled thoroughly and abysmally at the hands of unbending Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir. Over the last three and a half decades, India has deployed around seven hundred thousand troops to hound out the ubiquitous freedom sentiment; but it has failed to cow them down or subdue them. The wholesale orgy of death and destruction that its rampaging military has indulged in so freely in the occupied Kashmir has left not a single home there without a family tragedy. Kashmiris have been killed in thousands and thousands of youth were injured and many blinded when Indian military and police used pallet guns. Yet the Kashmiris have not bent and they stand tall. Of course, there will be many an apologist in the political class, intelligentsia, in the media, in the civil society, who would gloss over the Indian arrogance with their familiar spurious reasoning.

The public goodwill in India is just a fiction that is chanted liltingly in Indo-Pak seminars organised by aman ki asha in five star hotels. On the ground in India, it exists nowhere. It is just antipathy for Pakistan that pervades the Indian streets, public halls, political offices, media compounds and official corridors. This must be clear at the first sight to any honest observer of the Indian scene. India balks at resolving Kashmir dispute, Sir Creek and Siachen issues. The Congress leaders often expressed willingness to discuss all issues or disputes with Pakistan including Kashmir, but when pressed for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, they said Kashmir was an integral part of India. Meanwhile, India continued with its policy of repression, and kill Kashmiris. Last year, after martyrdom of Kashmiris freedom fighters, thousands of people had assembled in Kakpora for their funeral prayers.

Hundreds of residents had defied the security lockdown around the village and clashed with government forces in an attempt to help the trapped militants escape. Thousands more took to the streets in neighbouring Awantipora town, where protesters blocked a key highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with India while chanting “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom.” Kashmiri villagers chanted pro-freedom slogans during the funeral of a suspected rebel Shiraz Ahmed, in Awantipora, 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir Thursday, June 22, 2017. Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at rock-throwing protesters, killing a man and injuring about 65 others, according to witnesses and a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with department policy. Today, Kashmir stands as a potential nuclear flashpoint which could consume the lives of millions of people in an instant. International community should come out of slumber and avert the disaster.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.