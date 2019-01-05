Indian kabaddi team arrives

Lahore

The Indian kabaddi team arrived here on Thursday to take part in the International Kabaddi Taakra being played from January 8.

Punjab Sports Minister, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar warmly welcomed the distinguished members of Indian kabaddi team at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Iranian kabaddi team has already arrived for taking part in the event.

Jhang will host opening clash between Pakistan Green and India while the grand final clash of the mega event will be staged at Lahore on January 13, this was disclosed by Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at a media talk.

Earlier, Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar, SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqir Virk and a large number of sports lovers received the Indian kabaddi team at Wahga Border. The 14-member Indian kabaddi team is led by Partap Singh while Guldeep Singh and Baljit Singh are manager and coach of the visiting team respectively. The other members of the neighbouring kabaddi team are: Harjeet Singh, Deepak Sharma, Angrej Singh, Sandeep Singh, Balinder, Kuldeep Singh, Mikki, Mohit, Autar Singh, Sachin, Naresh, Kulveer, and Shera Singh.

Giving details of the event, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab’s four major cities – Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Jhang will host exciting matches of International Kabaddi Taakra. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want convey the peace message through the traditional game of kabaddi,” he added.—APP

