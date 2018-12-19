Indian journalist jailed after Modi Facebook post

New Delhi

An Indian journalist has been jailed for a year after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, in the latest example of what critics claim is a clampdown on free speech.

Wangkhem was arrested last month in the remote northeastern state of Manipur under a draconian law that allows authorities to detain anyone for up to a year without trial.

The 39-year-old television journalist is accused of posting an “inflammatory” social media video in November, in which he accused Modi and state chief minister Biren Singh´s government of promoting rightwing Hindu ideology in the region.

Local media said he called Singh a “puppet” of Modi and of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu group and ideological mentor of Modi´s ruling party. Authorities said the arrest was made to “prevent him from acting in any matter prejudicial to the security of the state”.—AFP

