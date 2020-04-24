Indian journalist Arnab Goswami ‘attacked’

News Delhi

Republic TV co-founder Arnab Goswami late Thursday claimed he was attacked on his way home from work by two men affiliated with the Youth Congress.

In a social media post, Goswami said he and his wife were on their way home from work and were intercepted by two men on a scooter, reported The Hindu.

According to Goswami, the men tried to break the windows of his car. After failing to do so, they threw ink at the car and again attempted to break the windows.

After Goswami swerved his car and entered the building, his security personnel caught the men.

Goswami said the men confessed that they were affiliated with the Youth Congress. The police arrested the two men and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code Sections 341 [punishment for wrongful restraint] and 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace].

“They had tailed me and they were given information by higher-ups to attack me,” Goswami said. “I want to tell you Sonia Gandhi, you are the biggest coward in the country right now…You have no guts to face me…I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences of any attack on me. If anything were to happen to me, it is Sonia Gandhi who is responsible.” He said the [Robert] Vadra family would also be held responsible.

Goswami has recently accused said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the Palghar lynching. Three Mumbai residents on April 16 were lynched by local residents on the suspicion that they were thieves. The men who were lynched were reportedly Hindu religious leaders.

Goswami questioned whether Sonia Gandhi would have said anything if Muslims or Christians had been killed instead. “Would Sonia Gandhi have been quiet if Muslim preachers or Christian saints had been killed instead of Hindu saints?” The remarks have been severely criticized by Congress which has termed the allegation baseless.—INP