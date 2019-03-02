Indian Jingoism

Indian coward attempt to attack Pakistan in the depth of night is another example of their so- called chivalry. History is replete with examples when India crossed the international border in darkness but could not do any harm to Pakistan.

Although, India claims that it was pre-emptive attack, yet she failed to produce any proof of it (Audio or Video) which proves their stance baseless. Our security forces are fully equipped and ready to hit back any time, if India plunges into any such misadventure.

However, United Nations and rest of world must condemn India for territorial transgression. War is, indeed, not a solution to any problem in the world. However, we need to be on toes to stop India from any further aggression. India should now be declared a terrorist state for attacking Pakistan.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

