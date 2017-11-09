Indian insensitivity behind bloodshed in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops at Aglar in Pulwama on Monday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the insensitivity of the Indian government is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed in occupied Kashmir. He said that these youth had spilled their blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir and the entire population of Kashmir was indebted to these martyrs for their sacrifice.

“It is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion,” he pointed out. The octogenarian leader deplored that instead of taking measures to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, Indian authorities wanted to thrust their choice through barrel of gun.

“We have been deprived of freedom right and our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery, putting huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take their mission to its logical end,” he added.—KMS