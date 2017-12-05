Indian influence on Afghanistan’s economic causing damage to Pakistan: Zubair Motiwala

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

India has acquired a very strong hold both socially and economically in the Afghanistan, causing double damage to Pakistan’s economy and neighbouring relationship.

This was stated by the Chairman of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) Zubair Motiwala in a statement here on Monday. He urged Afghanistan and Pakistan governments to segregate business and trade ties from political and military tensions.

Establishment of strong security measures are vital for stabilization and sustainability of both the countries without compromising upon the sentiments of the business community across the border, he added.

Chairman PAJCCI, Zubair Motiwala appreciated Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Omar Zakhilwal recent statement and reiterated that it is a dire need to remove deep-rooted mistrust in Pak-Afghan relationship that is not only hampering political dialogue but also significantly impacting the economic transition between both the countries in specific and regionally in general.

He offered PAJCCI’s services as a bilateral entity, having its members in both the countries, to act as a joint platform to support overarching objective of peace, prosperity and economic connectivity.

Motiwala elaborated that Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber (PAJCCI), since its inception, has been making all relevant endeavours to improve and stabilize confidence-building measures between the two countries and ensuring that business communities across the border attain mutual benefits in terms of trade, transit, security, peace and prosperity.

He emphasized that in a recently held “Expo Pakistan” exhibition in Karachi, the Afghanistan delegation (under the leadership of Co-Chairman PAJCCI) was the second largest amongst all the international delegations participating in the event. It illustrated the invincible bond between the business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan proving that despite socio-political turmoil across the border, the people-to-people connect is highly commendable. This should be a realization for the government of both the countries that political whims should always follow economic imperatives and not otherwise.

He strongly urged both the governments to segregate business and trade ties from political and military tensions, though, establish strong security measures that are vital for stabilization and sustainability of both the countries without compromising upon the sentiments of the business community across the border.

Both the governments should take immediate steps to enhance confidence-building measures to revive the peace and economic prosperity of both countries in order to save the business communities across the border from losing long-term association established since ages. Historically it has been proven that peace follows economic initiatives and not otherwise hence Governments should allow economics to function freely and help politics rather than obstructing the free flow of economic activities.

Nonetheless, recent political problem has resulted in permanent, long-term damage to the bilateral and transit trade whereby Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has dropped significantly in the last 2 to 3-year because of bilateral tension that caused other countries to penetrate in Afghanistan easily, as India has recently acquired a very strong hold both socially and economically in the Afghanistan, causing double damage to the Pakistani economy and neighborly relationship, he observed.