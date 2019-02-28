Indian incursion and Pakistani response

Dr Muhammad Khan

Indian Air Force violation of Line of Control (LoC) and bombing a site at Balakot on February 26, 2019 is a clear act of aggression. It was an act for which India has no justification, since Pulwama attack was not done by Pakistan nor any Pakistani was found involved in this attack. Pulwama attack was planned and executed in an area which was under India occupation and India stands ultimate beneficiary of the attack. Incursion and bombing in Balakot-KP is a total violation of international law, UN Charter, UN resolutions on Kashmir and indeed the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Following the attack, there took place a high level meeting under Prime Minister Imran Khan. As per DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Prime Minister has asked everyone to be ready for any eventuality. He also said that Pakistani response to Indian incursion will come at the ‘point and time of our choosing where our civil military leadership decides’. DG ISPR also rejected the Indian claim of killing 350 militants of JeM at Balakot, which was confirmed by locals of the area. Except injuring a local through splinter, there was no loss of human life or property.

Pakistani media also was also taken to the site and media reports confirm that neither there was any Headquarters of JeM nor any congregation of militants, as Indian officials and media claim. This is very unfortunate that, Indian Government and its media is constantly creating war hysteria and misleading its own people. Indeed, indeed, India wanted to “target a place where civilians could have died, so they could claim that they targeted a terrorist camp”. But to its bad luck, its aircrafts just reached Balakot and left the area in haste upon reaction from PAF. All India planned to satisfy its masses which were misled through ambiguous narratives, following the Pulwama attack.

In Pulwama attack, the beneficiary was neither Pakistan nor the Kashmiris, struggling for their right of self-determination. It profited and salvaged India, since New Delhi was under extreme pressure from international community over its worst form of human rights violations in the IoK. Pulwama District of IoK has been severely affected by Indian atrocities since last three months. In mid-December 2018, Indian Army and CRPF killed 14 Kashmiri youths in just one day. Overall more than 47 Kashmiri youths have been killed with over a 100 injured and many women molested during this period in Pulwama area only. Besides, this district has been a worst target of Indian Army and paramilitary forces ever since 1990.

There is no doubt that Indian Prime Minister, his RSS-led BJP and Indian RAW had planned and executed this entire drama for multiple reasons. These reasons include; diversion of international attention from the Indian brutalities and oppression, its forces are undertaking in Indian occupied territory. Since last two years India was under extreme pressure and criticism of global human rights organizations and international media. Through Uri and now Pulwama India has tried to divert the global attention from its brutalities by blaming Pakistan and so-called Pakistani-backed militant organizations. Besides, BJP Government is trying its utmost to undo Article 370 and 35-A of its Constitution in its last few months of rule. Currently, a three members Bench of Indian Supreme Court is hearing the petitions against Article 35-A. Indian Supreme Court is mandated to decide two things; ‘whether issue of Article 35-A has to be referred to constitutional bench and whether Article 35 A goes against basic structure of Indian Constitution. Article 35A of the Indian supplements Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

It is worth mentioning that Article 35A allows the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature ‘to define the list of ‘permanent residents’ of the state, who are eligible to vote, work for the state government and own land.’ Through Pulwama and air incursion, India also desires to do away with Article 35-A. Besides, Indian PM and BJP wanted an excuse for the re-election, therefore they planned to charge the Indian Hindu masses against Pakistan, Pak Army and against the Muslims. This would help re-election of BJP in to power. Indeed, a lie has no feet to stand on and so is Indian lie. The Indian lie is meant for its domestic purposes but endangering the regional and international peace.

The Government of Pakistan has decided for a joint session of Parliament and an emergency meeting of National Command Authority (country’s top nuclear body). Pakistan will not behave immaturely like India, but surely there will be consensus decisions made by Parliament and NCA. Owing to Balakot incursion, there is unease among the masses of Pakistan. It is expected that the decision taken in joint session of Parliament and NCA will satisfy the masses of Pakistan and restore the national integrity and sovereignty. India has to be given a clear message that Pakistan is firmly standing behind the people of Kashmir and their rightful struggle for their right of self-determination.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

