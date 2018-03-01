Indian hostility

It hurts me to mention what the singer-turned-Minister of India, Babul Supriyo, says that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice in a song that features in Bollywood film “Welcome To New York” must be removed and dubbed by someone else. Supriyo says he is not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tension on the Indo-Pak border have escalated adding if that’s possible, I would request the film makers to get rid of Rahat’s voice and get it dubbed by someone else. Ban them for their only crime that is being Pakistani”.

I would like to ask whether being a Pakistani is a crime. Though tension prevails in Pak-India ties and they are not so stable yet it appears that India doesn’t want to improve them either. It would be a ridiculous act to remove Rahat’s voice from the film. Since 1947 Pak-India relations had always been fluctuating but we must look forward to develop good relations as we share this planet earth, to be more accepting and respecting for each other.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

