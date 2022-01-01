Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to visit century-old temple

LAHORE – A delegation of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims reached Lahore via Wagah Border on Saturday on a four-day visit.

The Hindu pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temple, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites located in Pakistan

On this occasion, Pakistan Hindu Council Patron in Chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani welcomed the Hindu pilgrims at the Wagah border.

The pilgrims will also visit visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj, a century-old temple located in Teri village, Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The temple has recently been restored by Pakistani authorities after it was ransacked by a mob last year.

Police had arrested several people, including members of the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, over the attack and fined for vandalizing the Hindu place of worship.

Last month, the High Commission for Pakistan issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan. The group visited Pakistan from 17-23 December 2021 and they visited Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab.

“The High Commission wishes a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage to Hindu Pilgrims.Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and extending all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths,” the high commission had said in a tweet.