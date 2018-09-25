Indian headless chicken policy

The cancellation of talks by India between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and India is shocking. Indian Army chief, a cat’s paw, has come to Modi’s aide by stating that aggression can be made against Pakistan. Indian government, (in-)famous for making summersaults, at the time when wisdom and sanity is expected for peace and stability of South Asia, is beyond logic and just a manoeuvre to gain popularity and support during upcoming elections. Modi’s Administration’s naiveté and inexperience in foreign policy has now become proverbial. The headless chicken policy of India along with continuous flip-flop has made mockery of world’s pseudo largest democracy. There is neither weight nor value of Modi’s words.

The shenanigans targeting Imran Khan are baseless. His allegations of insurgency in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a manoeuvre to please Hindu extremists. Unfortunately, when a ray of hope emerges for better relationship between two nuke-holding countries, Indian Government falls out. History is replete with such examples. It is felt that Indian government policy has been engineered to ostracize Pakistan by crying foul. However, it will not bear fruit for India as sanity does not prevail in their ranks at all. On the other hand, various voices around the world are being raised against brutal atrocities and violation of human rights in the IoK. India must know that a peaceful neighbour is far better than a violent one for the peaceful existence of both.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

