Indian HC summoned

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Monday over the killing of a civilian in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal condemned the indiscriminate firing carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the Bagsar Sector.

The unprovoked firing resulted in the death of a 26-year-old, Azeem, while a woman was injured. The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

Faisal lambasted New Delhi over the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas which is against international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He added that ceasefire violations by New Delhi are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The foreign office spokesperson also urged New Delhi to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement.

Share on: WhatsApp