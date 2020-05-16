Indian HC repeals province’s ban on Azaan

Observer Report

Allahabad

The high court of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has overturned a provincial ban on the recitation of Azaan but forbidden the use of loudspeakers to do so, ruling that the call for prayer can only be recited by a muezzin from a mosque’s minarets using his voice and without the aid of any amplifying device.

According to Indian media, the Allahabad High Court’s ruling was in response to several petitions challenging the UP government’s orders restricting the delivery of Azaan during the lockdown.