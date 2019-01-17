Indian guru gets life sentence

New Delhi

A disgraced religious sect leader was sentenced to life imprisonment Thursday for murdering a journalist who exposed rampant sexual abuses by the powerful guru.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who headed the Dera Sacha Sauda sect with millions of followers worldwide, was convicted by the court last week on charges of ordering the killing in 2002. “The sentence will come into effect once he completes his ongoing jail term of 20 years on charges of rape,” H.P.S Verma, prosecution lawyer, told AFP.

Verma said three other people along with the guru were also given life imprisonment by the court. —AFP

