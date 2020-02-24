Islamabad

The Indian government is pursuing repression against women as a policy in an attempt to crush the ongoing freedom movement against its illegal occupation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed that at least 671 women have been martyred by Indian troops since January 2001.

The report pointed out that 22,911 women were widowed while 11,178 molested by Indian forces’ personnel since January 1989. The report said that thousands of Kashmiri women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers after they were subjected to custodial disappearances by the troops in the occupied territory.

The report maintained that several women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were facing illegal detention for just representing the Kashmiri people’s aspirations.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the US President, Donald Trump, to impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The statement said that it was duty of the international community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiris and play its role in bringing human rights violations to an end in IOK.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Yasmeen Raja, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar and Abdul Majeed Mir in their separate statements urged President Donald Trump to take up the issue of six-month long military lockdown and gag on communications in the occupied territory during his meetings with Indian leadership.

A protest demonstration was organized by APHC-AJK in Islamabad on the occasion of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The protest, which was , meant to draw Donald Trump’s attention towards the appalling human rights situation in IOK. In their addresses on the occasion, Hurriyat leaders cited the US President’s July 2019 statement, in which Trump had said that he was ready to play his role in facilitating a negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute, and asked him to use his good offices for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—APP