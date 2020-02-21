Indian girl slapped with sedition case after chanting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at anti-CAA rally

BENGALURU An Indian girl was charged with sedition after she chanted a ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan at a rally against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act bill, held in Bengaluru. The student, Amulya Leona, was present at a ‘Save Constitution’ rally under the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ulMuslimeen (AIMIM), where she was also invited to address the event. During her speech, the girl asked the crowd to chant ‘Pakistan zindabad’ along with her. At that point, the organisers of the rally sensed impending trouble and tried to snatch the mic away from the girl, but she defiantly held on. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was also present at the rally, distanced himself from the girl’s act. Following the incident, Bengaluru police slapped a sedition case against the girl and sent her on a 14-day judicial remand. According to DNA India, a judiciamagistrate denied bail to the girl. “We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before judicial magistrate,” said DCP Bengaluru (West) B Ramesh, according to the publication. The house of Amulya — the Indian girl who made headlines around the world on Friday for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru — was attacked a few hours after the incident took place, Indian media reported. Amulya’s Chikkamagaluru house was pelted with stones, according to police. A few windows in the house were broken as a result of the attack. The girl who protested with the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Police have registered a sedition case against her.—INP