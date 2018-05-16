‘Indian forces spilling innocent blood with impunity’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, along with a high level delegation visited the families of the martyred youth in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them.

Muhammad Yasin Malik visited the bereaved family members of Fayaz Ahmed Hamal and Aadil Ahmed and expressed condolences to them. On the occasion, he said that the Indian forces were spilling the blood of innocent people in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir with impunity but no one across globe seemed to bother or take note of this bloodshed. He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and prayed for the patience to their bereaved families.

The JKLF Chairman also met with the bereaved family of innocent Aadil Ahmed who was crushed to death by a vehicle of Indian police and said that a bread earner of a poor and downtrodden family was killed with impunity by the police without any regret. A family living in shambles has been shattered by tyrants’ and oppressors which is highly deplorable, he added.

After visiting these families, Yasin Malik went to Khawaja Bazaar in Srinagar and expressed condolences to the family of Ghulam Nabi who breathed his last today. The deceased was the father of a youth, Momin Nabi, who is languishing in Kot Bhalwal Jail for the past over a year. He appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights originations to take cognizance of the continued illegal detention of Momin Nabi and ensure his release.

Yasin Malik in a statement also condemned the arrest of advocate Shabbir Ahmed Bukhari, and said that a lawyer was called by police and put into jail which is highly deplorable. He also condemned the killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces in Gaza. “The bloodbath in Palestine amounts to genocide of a people supported by international community. Israel by Killing innocent Palestinians and the US by supporting this carnage is actually promoting a human tragedy,” he added.—KMS