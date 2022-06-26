Indian forces snatch people’s vehicles in Shopian: Mufti

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Indian forces personnel are forcibly snatching public vehicles in the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, asked the IIOJK admin to make public the list of the youth, who have been detained, along with their place of lodgement.

She said that the forces recently used a driver Showkat Ahmed Sheikh in a similar incident and arrested him from Shopian’s Sedow and later killed him in a fake encounter in Kupwara.

“A few days back, a youth was arrested in Shopian’s Sedow and ten days after that the police said that he was arrested and killed in Kupwara. I do not understand how he reached Kupwara while he was in police custody in Shopian,” Mehbooba Mufti asked. She added that. On one side, chance encoun-ters have seen a massive spike and, on the other, their families are being disallowed access to the bodies of their kin.

Challenging the recent seizure of properties in Srinagar, She said that the police are not the law. “Where is the investigation in such cases? There are bulldozers run against Muslim houses in several states of India and in Kashmir, they are attaching properties in the name of the houses being used for militancy,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Appealing to unity among the masses, she said, “People of Kashmir cannot afford to lose hope. BJP wants to promote a sense of fear, hopelessness, and helplessness, we cannot give in to that. Political groups in Kashmir have united for the common good, it is time for people to act and stay united to preserve their rights.”—KMS