Indian forces must be declared terrorists: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that Indian armed forces including the army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police should be declared terrorist forces at the international level.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the only aim of the Indian forces is to kill, maim and oppress the innocent people of Kashmir. She said that the brutal Indian forces used extreme violence against the Kashmiris whenever they got a chance.

She said that on Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was crushed deliberately under an army vehicle. “What is more ironic that people who protested against this cold-blooded murder were dealt with extreme force and more than 35 civilians were injured,” she said. Nahida Nasreen said that apart from killing, the forces’ personnel carried out fake encounters and killed Kashmiri youth every day.—KMS