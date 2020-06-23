Indian forces martyr three freedom fighters in IOJ&K

Occupied Srinagar

Three Kashmir freedom fighters were martyred in a shootout with Indian occupied forces in Srinagar on Monday, media reports said citing police officials.

The firefight took place in the Zoonimar area of the densely populated old city of Srinagar, a police officer who asked to remain anonymous told AFP. One home was destroyed during the clash. Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been in turmoil since last August, when New Delhi revoked its semi-autonomous status and imposed a communications blackout that has not been fully lifted.

The clash in Srinagar was the second such encounter in the old city and brought the death toll of freedom fighters to more than 100 this year.

Just over a month ago, the son of a top Kashmiri leader and his associate were martyred in the city.

The May incident — a day-long firefight that saw 15 homes blown up by police and soldiers — was the first armed encounter between freedom fighters and Indian occupied forces in Srinagar in two years.

Freedom groups have fought for decades for the region’s independence or its merger with Pakistan, and they enjoy broad popular support.