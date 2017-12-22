Indian forces LoC firing injures elderly man

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Committing yet another border violation, Indian army opened indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on civilian population along the Line of Control in Bajira Sector of Rawalakot injuring a 50-yearold man.

The elderly man was shifted to the CMH hospital.

According to area sources Pak army gave a befitting tit-for-tat reply to Indian firing and silenced the enemy guns.

It may be mentioned here that Indian army had also resorted to unprovoked firing in Charrikot Sector along the LoC on December 8 which martyred two civilians and injured a woman.