Srinagar

Indian forces on Monday launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) in several villages of Shopian district.

Cordon and search operations were launched in Chatripora, Vehil, Nowgam, Panduchan, Kapran, Rey Kapran, Dangam and Wangam of the district by a joint team of Indian Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police.

Operations were going on in the area till filing of the report.—KMS