Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation at Sheikhpora area of Baramulla district.

Locals said that forces sealed all entry and exit points of the area and conducted door-to-door searches in the area.

The forces also went on rampage in Bhan village of Kulgam district damaging property, beating up the inmates and arresting youth.—KMS

