Indian forces invent new genocide methods in IoK: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while strongly condemning the crushing of yet another youth by Indian armed forces under their vehicle has said that the troops are inventing new methods to genocide in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said, “Fed up with the bullets and pallets, now the Indian rulers have started crushing Kashmiri youth under their heavy vehicles.”

“In such a suffocating environment no Kashmiri is safe, no individual can breathe easy, Indian forces, the class of power hungry local henchmen, who can massacre the whole nation remains in power,” Gilani deplored.

He said that India’s claim to be a big democracy was nothing but a deception. “It is dreaming as an upcoming economic and business attraction, but is actually an aggressor that with its arrogance and selfishness threatens its neighbors and those whom it has ruled forcibly,” he added.

He said that India was the largest purchaser of weapons and with its military might has become a dreaded monster who engulfs humans each and every day.

“Filling of graveyards by our budding youth is alarming and words fail to pay tributes to the martyrs and express condolences with their bereaved families,” Gilani said.

He further said Kashmiri people have a huge responsibility to look after these families which are shattered to the maximum. “Locals especially well-off people have a moral and religious obligation to take care of these families on priority basis.”

He hoped the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian forced slavery with utmost determination, discipline, dedication and unity.—KMS