Indian forces have no mandate to be in IHK: Nazir Gilani

Islamabad

Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) chairman and a renowned Kashmiri jurist Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has said that Indian Army does not have any mandate to be in Kashmir and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their sympathizers have a right to fight to undo the Indian occupation.

Dr Nazir Gilani currently visiting Pakistan, while reacting to Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement that “Azadi will not happen, one can’t fight Army” has said that the statement did not carry any merit. He said that no army on earth had ever won a war against an unwilling people and Indian army was no exception.

Dr Nazir Gilani pointed out that British army could not hold down the people of Indian sub-continent, Russian army could not hold down the Afghan people and Serb army could not hold down the people of Croatia and Bosnia. As such, he added, the fate of Indian army in the end would be no different in its war against the people of Kashmir and the erring soldiers would land in Hague for their war crimes.

The JKCHR chairman underscored five interest groups that Indian army had to fight. The groups, he maintained, were pointed out by Britain in the Security Council on February 5, 1948. Dr Nazir Gialni said that the groups included the Kashmiris living at Srinagar, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, five generations of Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan and a huge Kashmiri diaspora spread all over the world. Dr Gilani emphasized that Gen Bipin Rawat’s army had no capacity to fight these elements and he had flagged himself as a future subject of war crimes.

Giving details about the legal aspects regarding the Kashmir dispute Dr Nazir Gilnani said that General Rawat’s army after the surrender of accession by India at the UN Security Council on 15 January 1948, for a UN supervised vote, had lost all legitimacy to stay in a part of the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the first terms of admission into Jammu and Kashmir, Indian army had been designated as a supplement and a sub-ordinate army.

The authorities of Indian occupied Kashmir reserve the right to terminate their presence in Kashmir, Dr Gilani added. The five interest groups identified by Britain at the UN Security Council have a right to re-group and fight against the Indian occupation.—KMS