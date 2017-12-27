Indian forces harassing us, complain relatives of Mushtaq Zargar

4

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, family members of liberation leader, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar have said that they are being harassed by Indian forces. A delegation of Zargar family, most of them close relatives of Mushtaq Zargar, informed media in Srinagar about the harassment by the forces.
“Mushtaq has been at the fore-front of the ongoing movement, but his family and relatives are being punished for his ideology. We are being subjected to political vendetta” said one of the relatives of Mushtaq.—KMS

