Indian forces harassing us, complain relatives of Mushtaq Zargar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, family members of liberation leader, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar have said that they are being harassed by Indian forces. A delegation of Zargar family, most of them close relatives of Mushtaq Zargar, informed media in Srinagar about the harassment by the forces.

“Mushtaq has been at the fore-front of the ongoing movement, but his family and relatives are being punished for his ideology. We are being subjected to political vendetta” said one of the relatives of Mushtaq.—KMS