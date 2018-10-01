Indian forces fire at AJK PM copter along LoC

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

The Indian army troops fired shots at the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider from a border post along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

The helicopter was en route to Tarori near the LoC to condole the death of AJK PM’s brother Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

Border forces stationed on both sides of the Line of Control regularly report to each other about aerial movement over the disputed border.

The aerial movement of prime minister Azad Kashmir was already informed to the Indian security forces and the helicopter’s white colour clearly indicated that it was a civilian chopper.

The helicopter returned after the firing incident and landed safely without any damage.

On the other hand, the Indian Army issued a statement terming it a Pakistan Army helicopter.

Meanwhile, five more died as toll from Pakistan-India border clashes rises to 16

The firing incident reflects the state of affairs of panic-stricken Indian army and the media that termed a white-coloured civilian chopper a Pakistan Army helicopter.

The incident comes a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticised the Indian government for its human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and its failure to initiate bilateral peace talks between the two countries on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Kashmir Council EU Mr Ali Raza Syed has condemned Indian military’s attack on a helicopter carrying Azad Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan near the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council said that Indians continue to violate the ceasefire agreement and commits atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir but they are miserably failed to shake the determination of people Kashmiris.

