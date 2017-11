City Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Sunday arrested 23 Indian fishermen and their four boats found violating territorial water limits of the country. A PSMA official sharing details of the exercise said Indian fishermen were apprehended for their indulgence in illegal fishing in the Pakistani waters.

The arrested fishermen have been handed to Docks police for procedure required to meet legal requirements, said Commander Wajid Nawaz.