Indian firing on schoolchildren worst example of deception: Farooq

Mirpur

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the Indian Army attack on the school van driver by the Sniper Gun is the worst example of deception. Prime Minister expressed this in a press conference on Friday evening at Kashmir House.

The Prime Minister said the Indian Army targeted school van through Sniper Gun in Battal sector, due to which the driver died on the spot. He lamented on Indian armed forces’ atrocities, saying that the Indian army is the worst Army around the globe who targets innocent civilians including women, children and old men.

He stated, “There is no such example in the world that an army targets civilians, especially children and ambulances, but Indian army does these besides their atrocities on Line of Control.” “The Pak Army in response never targeted any civilian and is the best professional army; the entire Kashmiri nation is with the Pak Army.” PM AJK maintained.

He added that Indian army is committing state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, but the fearless Kashmiri are not afraid of such brutal acts. To a question, the Prime Minister said that he has given direction to the pertinent departments for the purpose of ensuring the availability of ambulances in the far-flung areas near control line, he added, “for the purpose, I have also sent the ambulance of Prime Minister Secretariat.” “All deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure the best treatment of the injured and funerals of martyrs with State honor” he said. He voiced that the Indian atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir is jeopardizing the peace in South Asia. “Global powers should focus on Kashmir issue” he added. Prime Minister in the press conference expressed his deep concerns over the health of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and demanded for the best health facilities for the treatment of Hurriyat leader.—APP