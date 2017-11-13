Indian firing injures child in AJK

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing at civilian population across the Line of Control on Sunday, injuring a child in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The 10-year-old child, identified as Umar, was playing on the terrace of his home in Battal Sector of AJK when he was hit by a sporadic bullet fired by the Indian Border Security Force.

In this year alone, 1,100 ceasefire violations have taken place along the LoC and the Working Boundary, according to a Pakistan Foreign Office tally. As a result, 47 civilians have been killed and over 160 injured.

The incident came two days after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had approved funds to develop community protection bunkers for the safety of civilian population along the LoC.

He visited the LoC in Chirikot sector accompanied by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

While interacting with families of martyrs and injured due to Indian shelling, the PM announced enhancement in financial assistance to the families, and also condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.