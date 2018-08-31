Indian festival

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal and rejoicing all over India and in various parts of the world too wherever there are Hindus. In Mumbai and Pune, it is known as Dahi Handi. Dahi Handi is an event which involves the making of a human pyramid and breaking an earthen pot (Handi) filled with buttermilk (Dahi) which is tied at a convenient height.

The story of Lord Krishna’s birth is as fascinating as the events that took place during his life time. According to Hindu mythology, when evil and immoral forces took over the world, mother earth pleaded with Lord Brahma to bring an end to the prevailing conditions. Lord Brahma then asked Lord Vishnu for help, who proclaimed that he will soon take birth to banish all evils from the earth. This Janmashtami on September 2 let us all hail Lord Krishna and absorb his teachings in our life. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

JUBEL D’ CRUZ

Mumbai, India

