Indian ex-minister seconds Pakistan stance on Kashmir

Islamabad

Former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram supported the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue, saying that Jammu and Kashmir has a unique geographical location and history, which needs a solution in line with the demand of the majority population.

During a media interview, the former home minister of India referred to the historical background of Jammu and Kashmir and said, for Kashmir, “We have to find a solution that may turn out to be unique, The whole effort should be quiet until the contours of a political solution to the problem are found. This is essential to take the process forward”

a private news channel reported. He further said, “Once the broad contours of a political solution are arrived at, it should be made public at an appropriate time. We must find a solution that is honorable, equitable and acceptable to the vast majority, overwhelming majority, of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”—APP

