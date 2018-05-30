Indian dramas cannot compete with Pakistani dramas:Sania Saeed

ISLAMABAD :Senior actress Sania Saeed has said that television dramas of India or any other country cannot compete with Pakistani dramas in terms of topics. Talking to private news channel, she said that Pakistani drama was still being made within our own cultural parameters. She said all new actors and actresses were doing a good work, because of their love for the art. Replying to a question, she said that addition of new television channels had provided more work opportunities to the new talent and also formed an atmosphere of competition. She said the true artist was that who performed role near the reality

