New Delhi

An Indian doctor took her own life in Mumbai after she was becoming target of ample bullying at the hands of her fellow doctors for belonging from a ‘lower caste.’ Twenty-three-year-old Dr. Payal Tadvi, working as a gynecologist in Mumbai’s BYL Nair Hospital hung herself to the ceiling and ended her life after allegedly getting ‘harassed’ and ‘bullied’ by three of her senior doctors over her hailing from a tribal community which they considered to be of a ‘lower’ stature. Reports revealed that the victim had been suffering from depression over derogatory remarks about her caste while defamatory claims about her were also spread on WhatsApp groups. The two accused in harassing Payal, were arrested on Wednesday, identified as Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja, while the third doctor, Bhakti Mehre was arrested on Tuesday.