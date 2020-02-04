Indian diplomat summoned over LoC fire injuring 4 civilians

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to four innocent civilians, including two women and a child.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Danna Sector of LoC on Monday, 22-year-old Shamim Bibi d/o Muhammad Shabbir, 10-year-old Farhaz s/o Muhammad Shabbir, 35-year-old Ansar – all three residents of village Chatargam – and 17-year-old Moniza Bibi d/o Sain Noor – resident of Bagh Ali – sustained serious injuries,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian troops, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasised that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.