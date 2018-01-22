Indian diplomat summoned over LoC, WB violent violations

2 more civilians martyred in AJK attack

Islamabad

Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Sunday, Indian deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for the third straight day to lodge protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB).

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, told the Indian Deputy High Commissioner that Pakistan condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and Working Boundary on 20-21 January, when eighteen Indian posts resorted to unprovoked firing with mortars and heavy weapons in the Nikial sector at the LoC.

Resultantly, there were two innocent civilians Mr. Dil Muhammad s/o Jan Muhammad, 33 yrs old, r/o Bhai Dhara Village and Ms. Nafeesa w/o Kamran, 25 yrs old, r/o Raetla Village/ Karela embraced shahadat.

Also, Ms. Sahiba w/o Mr. Majid age 26 yrs, Ms. Noor d/o Mr. Majid, age 6 months and Ms. Naseema w/o Mr. Khadim Hussain age 38 yrs were injured and evacuated to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kotli for medical attention. “The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the FO statement maintained.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations. He urged Indian they should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.—NNI