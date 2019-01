New Delhi

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday ordered southern Kerala state to provide “round-the-clock” security to two women who enraged conservatives by entering one of Hinduism’s holiest temples earlier this month.

The court had overturned a ban in September on women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the hilltop Sabarimala temple, but the devotees refused to accept the ruling and prevented female worshippers from entering—AFP

