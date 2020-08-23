Indian court drops case against Muslims

New Delhi

A court in western India quashed criminal proceedings on Saturday against foreign and Indian nationals accused of snubbing precautions against the novel coronavirus by attending a Muslim congregation in a mosque, saying they were being made into “scapegoats.”

Judges in the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra state heard three separate petitions filed by the petitioners.

Judges TV Nalawade and MG Sewlikar said in their statement that there had been much “propaganda” in the media against the “foreigners who had come to Markaz Delhi [mosque] and an attempt was made to create a picture that these foreigners were responsible for spreading Covid-19 virus in India.”—Anadolu Agency